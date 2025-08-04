BML 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.98%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.49%)
CPHL 82.44 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.15%)
DCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
DGKC 174.25 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.26%)
FCCL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.4%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
HUBC 152.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.56%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
KOSM 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
LOTCHEM 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.81%)
MLCF 84.10 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.68%)
NBP 128.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.24%)
PAEL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
POWER 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.89%)
PPL 183.00 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.67%)
PREMA 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.16%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.23%)
PTC 23.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SNGP 123.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.34%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.74%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,471 Increased By 46.1 (0.32%)
BR30 41,054 Increased By 195.3 (0.48%)
KSE100 141,978 Increased By 943.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 43,662 Increased By 327.7 (0.76%)
World Print 2025-08-04

Iran moves to remove zeros from plunging national currency

AFP Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:45am

TEHRAN: The economic commission of Iran’s parliament revived long-delayed plans on Sunday to cut four zeros from the counrty’s plunging currency, as part of efforts to simplify financial transactions.

“Today’s meeting of the economic commission approved the name ‘rial’ as the national currency, as well as the removal of four zeros,” said the parliament’s website ICANA, quoting Shamseddin Hosseini, the commission’s chairman.

Under the proposed system, one rial would be equivalent to 10,000 at the current value and subdivided into 100 gherans, according to ICANA.

The proposed redenomination was first mooted in 2019 but then shelved. The current bill will have to pass a parliamentary vote and gain the approval of the Guardian Council, a body empowered to vet legislation.

It was not immediately clear when the parliamentary vote would take place.

