BML 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
BOP 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
CNERGY 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.75%)
CPHL 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.1%)
DCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
DGKC 173.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.1%)
FCCL 46.82 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.23%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
HUBC 153.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.18%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
LOTCHEM 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.81%)
MLCF 84.05 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.62%)
NBP 128.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.24%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
POWER 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
PPL 182.90 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.62%)
PREMA 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
PRL 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.17%)
PTC 23.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SNGP 123.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.34%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.74%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,471 Increased By 46.1 (0.32%)
BR30 41,054 Increased By 195.3 (0.48%)
KSE100 141,916 Increased By 881.2 (0.62%)
KSE30 43,664 Increased By 329.7 (0.76%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-08-04

Bangladesh protest victim gives evidence at ex-PM trial

AFP Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:45am

DHAKA: The first witness in the trial of Bangladesh’s fugitive ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina gave evidence on Sunday, a man shot in the face during protests that toppled her last year.

Hasina, 77, who has defied court orders to return from India to attend her trial on charges amounting to crimes against humanity, is accused of ordering a deadly crackdown in a failed bid to crush the student-led uprising.

Up to 1,400 people were killed between July and August 2024, according to the United Nations.

The first witness, among the 11 cases that the prosecution is expected to present to the court, was Khokon Chandra Barman, whose story reflects the violence of the protests.

The 23-year-old wears a mask to conceal his face, which was ripped apart by gunshot during the culmination of the protests on August 5, 2024, the same day that Hasina fled Dhaka by helicopter.

“I want justice for the ordeal I’ve been going through, and for my fellow protesters who sacrificed their lives,” he told the court.

Barman lost his left eye, while his right eye was damaged, as well as his lips, nose and teeth.

A video showing Barman’s blood-covered face was played in court, with the opening statements aired on the state-run broadcaster.

Prosecutors have filed five charges against Hasina — including failure to prevent mass murder — which amount to crimes against humanity under Bangladeshi law.

“Sheikh Hasina was the nucleus around whom all the crimes committed during the July-August uprising revolved,” chief prosecutor Tajul Islam told the court on Sunday.

Hasina is on trial in absentia alongside two other accused.

One, her former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, is also a fugitive.

The other, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, the former inspector general of police, is in custody. He has pleaded guilty.

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman said he wanted a “fair trial”, speaking to reporters outside the court.

Bangladesh UN Sheikh Hasina bangladesh protest

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh protest victim gives evidence at ex-PM trial

Two more joint border markets: Jam urges Iran to fast-track operationalisation

Pakistan fully supports Iran’s right to develop N-energy: PM

Oil slips as OPEC+ proceeds with September output hike

Transparency, efficiency in SoEs: MoF developing cashless systems for G2P, P2G

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.7bn first interest payment

299 dead, 715 injured in rains, flash floods since June 26 in Pakistan: NDMA

7th NFC Award: ‘Centre deducts Rs87.87bn annually without AGP certification’

G2G agreement: Pakistan govt plans to offer solar projects to Saudi firm

Textile exporters alarmed by 19pc US tariff decision

Zardari, Pezeshkian agree to work for regional peace

Read more stories