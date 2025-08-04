BML 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
BOP 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
CNERGY 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.75%)
CPHL 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.1%)
DCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
DGKC 173.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.1%)
FCCL 46.82 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.23%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
HUBC 153.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.18%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
LOTCHEM 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.81%)
MLCF 84.05 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.62%)
NBP 128.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.24%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
POWER 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
PPL 182.90 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.62%)
PREMA 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
PRL 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.17%)
PTC 23.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SNGP 123.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.34%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.74%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,471 Increased By 46.1 (0.32%)
BR30 41,054 Increased By 195.3 (0.48%)
KSE100 141,916 Increased By 881.2 (0.62%)
KSE30 43,664 Increased By 329.7 (0.76%)
World Print 2025-08-04

Iran’s army chief says Israeli threats remain

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:45am

DUBAI: The commander-in-chief of Iran’s military, Amir Hatami, said on Sunday that threats from Israel persist, according to state media.

In June, Israel and the US launched strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities during the so-called 12-day war, in which Tehran retaliated against Israel with several barrages of missiles and drones.

“A 1% threat must be perceived as a 100% threat. We should not underestimate the enemy and consider its threats as over,” Hatami said, according to the official IRNA news agency, adding that the Islamic Republic’s missile and drone power “remains standing and ready for operations”.

Last month, Israeli Minister of Defence Israel Katz warned that his country would strike Iran again if threatened.

Israel Iran Israel war Iran army chief

