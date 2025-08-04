Iran’s army chief says Israeli threats remain

DUBAI: The commander-in-chief of Iran’s military, Amir Hatami, said on Sunday that threats from Israel persist, according to state media.

In June, Israel and the US launched strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities during the so-called 12-day war, in which Tehran retaliated against Israel with several barrages of missiles and drones.

“A 1% threat must be perceived as a 100% threat. We should not underestimate the enemy and consider its threats as over,” Hatami said, according to the official IRNA news agency, adding that the Islamic Republic’s missile and drone power “remains standing and ready for operations”.

Last month, Israeli Minister of Defence Israel Katz warned that his country would strike Iran again if threatened.