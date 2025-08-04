BML 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
BOP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.52%)
CPHL 81.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
DCL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
DGKC 175.01 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (1.7%)
FCCL 46.68 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.92%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
GCIL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
HUBC 153.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.29%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
KOSM 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
MLCF 84.04 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.61%)
NBP 128.01 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.05%)
PAEL 41.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
POWER 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
PPL 182.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.4%)
PREMA 40.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 32.09 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.44%)
SSGC 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
TREET 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.74%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,483 Increased By 58.6 (0.41%)
BR30 40,978 Increased By 119.4 (0.29%)
KSE100 141,677 Increased By 641.8 (0.46%)
KSE30 43,544 Increased By 209.4 (0.48%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-08-04

Israel says ground troops conducted raids in Syria

AFP Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:45am

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said Sunday ground troops had operated in southern Syria, seizing weapons and questioning individuals suspected of arms trafficking, in the latest cross-border raid since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December.

A military statement said that troops had completed overnight “a mission involving on-site questioning of several suspects involved in weapons trafficking in the Hader area in southern Syria”, near the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

“Troops entered four locations simultaneously and located numerous weapons that the suspects had been trafficking,” the statement said.

Footage released by the military showed uniformed Israeli troops in armoured vehicles and on foot operating at night.

An Israeli army division remains “deployed in the area, continuing to operate and prevent the entrenchment of any terrorist elements in Syria, with the aim of protecting Israeli civilians, and in particular, the residents of the Golan Heights”, the military said.

As an Islamist-led offensive late last year toppled Syrian president Assad, Israel deployed troops to the UN-patrolled buffer zone on the Golan Heights which has separated Israeli and Syrian forces following their 1973 war.

In July, Israel bombed Syrian government forces in the capital Damascus and in Sweida province to force their withdrawal from the southern region amid a wave of sectarian violence.

Israel said it was acting in defence of the Druze community, but some diplomats and analysts say its goal is to weaken the Syrian military and keep the forces of the new government away from the frontier.

Israel launched hundreds of strikes on military sites following Asaad’s overthrow in December, saying at the time it wanted to prevent weapons from falling into the hands of the new authorities it considers jihadists.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has demanded the demilitarisation of southern Syria.

Israel military Israeli raids Syria and Israel

Comments

200 characters

Israel says ground troops conducted raids in Syria

Two more joint border markets: Jam urges Iran to fast-track operationalisation

Pakistan fully supports Iran’s right to develop N-energy: PM

Oil slips as OPEC+ proceeds with September output hike

Transparency, efficiency in SoEs: MoF developing cashless systems for G2P, P2G

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.7bn first interest payment

299 dead, 715 injured in rains, flash floods since June 26 in Pakistan: NDMA

7th NFC Award: ‘Centre deducts Rs87.87bn annually without AGP certification’

G2G agreement: Pakistan govt plans to offer solar projects to Saudi firm

Textile exporters alarmed by 19pc US tariff decision

Zardari, Pezeshkian agree to work for regional peace

Read more stories