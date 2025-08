COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday and clocked their sixth straight weekly gains, as US President Donald Trump’s tariff rate cut and hopes of continuing bilateral trade talks brightened sentiment.

The CSE All Share index settled up 1.33% at 19,904.60, rising for the eleventh straight session. For the week, the benchmark rose 2.24%.

US President Donald Trump announced a 20% tariff on Sri Lankan imports on Thursday, lower than the 30% proposed earlier.