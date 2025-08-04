Canadian dollar gains against the greenback

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar rebounded from a two-month low against its US counterpart on Friday as weaker-than-expected US jobs data raised expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, offsetting an escalation in the US trade war with Canada.

The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.38 per US dollar, or 72.46 US cents, after earlier touching its weakest level since May 22 at 1.3879. For the week, the currency was down 0.7%.

US employment growth slowed more than expected in July while the nonfarm payrolls count for the prior two months was revised down by a massive 258,000, pointing to a deterioration in labor market conditions that puts a September interest rate cut by the Fed back on the table.

“Today’s very poor employment data validates the minority dissent among Fed policymakers (for a rate cut) that emerged this week and will only boost White House criticism of the Fed’s current stance,” Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret, strategists at Scotiabank, said in a note.

“Heightened uncertainty over the Fed policy outlook may cap USD upside risk around the 1.39 area even as tariff risks prevail for Canada.” US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order increasing tariffs on Canadian goods to 35% from 25% on all products not covered by the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, the White House said. About 90% of Canadian exports to the US in May were exempt under the USMCA.