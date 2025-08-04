Peshawar: prices of kitchen items remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of important kitchen items like sugar, vegetables, live chicken/meat, flour, pulses, cooking oil/ghee and others remained high in the retail market.

The weekly-market survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed that despite the recent significant cut in prices of petroleum products, prices are sky-rocketed.

One kilogram of live chicken was available at Rs410 in the retail market whereas the prices of cow meat also became dearer as butchers sharpen their knives and charged consumers with artificial rate, the survey said.

Essential kitchen items’ prices stay stable

Price of farm eggs remained unchanged as being sold at Rs360 per dozen. Cow meat without bone was available at Rs1300/kg while cow meat with bone is being sold at Rs1000-1100/ kg. Mutton beef was being sold from Rs2500 to Rs3000/kg in the open market, the survey added.

The survey noted the price of sugar remained unchanged as it was available at Rs200/kg in the open market. The price of cooking oil/ghee of various brands and quality remain stable.

According to the survey, the prices of veggies have touched a new peak in retail as non-vegetables were available beyond Rs100 per kg in the retail market. One kilo tomato is being sold at Rs100/ kg in the open market whereas one kilogram of onion was being sold at Rs70-80/kg in the previous week, the survey said. Likewise, ginger and garlic remained unchanged as being available at Rs600/kg and Rs200 and Rs300/kg respectively. Green chilli was being sold at Rs120/kg. Lemon is being sold at Rs400/ kg in the retail market, the survey said.

Peas was being sold at Rs200-250 per kg against the price of Rs150/kg, capsicum at Rs100/kilo, ladyfinger Rs200/ kilo, Arvi Rs150-200/kg, turnip at Rs200/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs100-120/kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, red-coloured potatoes available at Rs70/kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs50/kg in the retail market, the survey said.

Price of flour was stable in the retail market as 20 kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs1750-Rs1600/sac and brown-coloured flour sac at Rs1400 in the open market. Wheat flour and other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained sky-high in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg.

The survey said good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs360/kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300-320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs200-220/kg.

A mixed trend was also witnessed in prices of pulses, according to the survey. Dal mash was available at Rs480, dal masoor at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs400/kg, dhoti dal at Rs400/kg, dal channa at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs420/kg against Rs280/kg, big-size white channa at Rs380/kg, small-size white channa from Rs360/kg.

Apple was available from Rs250-300 and Rs400-500/kg, banana at Rs150 and 200/dozen, mango at Rs200-250 and Rs300, plum at Rs150 and Rs200/kg, apricot at Rs300-350 and Rs400 per kg, leechi at Rs500/kg, black jamun at Rs500 and Rs600/kg, melon at Rs100-150/kg, watermelon at Rs80/kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025