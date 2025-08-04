On CM’s directions Independence Day celebrations stepped up

LAHORE: On directions by Chief Minister, Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, 79th Independence Day celebrations have been geared up across Punjab on the second day of scheduled festivities, and colourful events were held at tehsil, district and divisional levels in connection with the Independence Day.

Punjab is experiencing flux of national flags, as streets, markets, squares, intersections, and roads are beautifully decorated. Independence Day activities were held in Gujrat, Khanewal, Sahiwal and Khushab besides Jhang, Vehari, Jhelum, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Chiniot, Sargodha, and Chakwal.

In Jhelum, Chief Minister’s Advisor for Health Major General Azhar Kayani (Retd) attended the Independence Day ceremony, and cut a cake of Pakistan’s birthday. He alongside others also attended a ceremony in which a specially-prepared several-meter-long flag was unveiled. Special ceremonies of hoisting national flag on buildings, and decorating houses with flags and bunting are also being held.

