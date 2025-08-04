Pakistan sends 100 tons of aid to Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: The inaugural flight carrying 100 metric tons of essential relief items for marooned Palestinians is set to depart from Islamabad International Airport on Sunday evening as all logistical and operational arrangements have been finalized to ensure timely dispatch of the humanitarian consignment.

The aid, comprising food items and medicines, will be flown to Amman, Jordan, for onward delivery to Palestine.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik will attend the departure ceremony as special guests.