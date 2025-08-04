Complaints of tax frauds: Businessmen laud formation of grievance-redressal bodies

ISLAMABAD: Business community has appreciated the constitution of Grievance Redressal Committees to first investigate complaints of tax frauds before arrest of the registered persons within the sales tax regime.

Commenting on FBR’s three new notifications, the President of the Quetta Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haji Muhammad Ayub Mariani, Senior Vice President Haji Akhtar Kakar, and Vice President Engineer Mir Wais Khan Kakar have announced that the Chamber, in collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and other provincial chambers, has successfully persuaded the federal government to address its concerns over the discretionary arrest powers granted to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officers in the federal budget (2025-26).

They stated that CEOs and directors of companies can no longer be arrested merely on suspicion. Instead, dedicated Grievance Redressal Committees have been formed to investigate complaints first. Any action will be taken only after committee review and recommendations.

Reacting to the government’s formation of Grievance Redressal Committees and its response to the concerns of the business community, the Chamber leaders said the Balochistan business community, like their counterparts across the country, had expressed serious reservations over certain anti-business clauses included in the federal budget.

Under the leadership of Patron-in-Chief Haji Ghulam Farooq Khilji, the Quetta Chamber not only raised their voice individually but also jointly with FPCCI and other chambers. The collective concerns were conveyed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal General Asim Munir and key federal ministers.

From now onwards, any complaint against a company will be first brought before the committee, which will decide whether FBR should proceed with any legal action.

They noted that under Section 37A of the Sales Tax Act, FBR previously had powers to arrest CEOs and directors on mere suspicion. This clause has now been amended following the successful advocacy campaign. They also welcomed the inclusion of representatives from business chambers in the redressal process.

Regarding Section 40B, which had also generated widespread complaints, the chamber confirmed that it, too, will now fall under the jurisdiction of the Grievance Redressal Committees, which will evaluate complaints and recommend further steps.

The Chamber also highlighted its successful demand for phased implementation of digital invoicing, stating that this approach aligns with international best practices. An SRO (Statutory Regulatory Order) has already been issued in this regard, and it is expected to help increase awareness and bring more businesses into the tax net.

The Chamber expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal General Asim Munir, and other federal leaders for addressing their concerns.

