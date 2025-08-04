PTBA holds Tax Bar Summit: Govt initiates reforms in tax system to bring in transparency: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that the present government has introduced reforms in the tax system to bring transparency and reduce burden on the existing taxpayers.

He was addressing the Tax Bar Summit 2025 organized by Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA), in collaboration with the Lahore Tax Bar Association (LTBA).

The inaugural ceremony was attended by senior government functionaries, including Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister of Law & Justice and Mian Tauqeer Aslam Chairman Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue. The opening session features insightful presentations on Pakistan’s digital tax transformation by Nasrulminnallah Mian, Head country Programme and Team Lead Digital Transformation Asian Development Bank and Dr Najeeb Ahmad Member IR-Policy Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Addressing the gathering, the law minister stressed the need for fair and considerate tax legislation, keeping in mind the genuine concerns of taxpayers. He acknowledged the rising poverty due to population pressures and economic conditions but said the government relies heavily on the existing taxpayer base to help lift people out of poverty.

“The prime minister envisions expanding the tax net instead of overburdening existing taxpayers,” said Tarar, adding that reforms are urgently needed to broaden the tax base. He reiterated the government’s commitment to transparency and merit-based governance in the tax system.

“This is the first government that has made merit-based appointments in the Appellate Tribunal,” Tarar stated.

“Fifteen appointments have been made so far, and another fifteen are on the way all on merit,” he assured, noting that previous appointments had been politically motivated. He promised proper checks and balances for all newly appointed officials.

Speaking at the summit, Tarar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the federal team is working tirelessly for the country’s economic development. “There was a time when fears of default loomed large over Pakistan,” he remarked, adding that another country in the region with a smaller population had already defaulted, making Pakistan’s situation even more critical.

“A default in a country of 250 million people would not have been a small matter,” he noted, crediting the business community and all national stakeholders for helping avert that crisis.

Tarar emphasized that tax collection and managing national expenditures are fundamental responsibilities of the state, which sometimes require difficult decisions. “Tax collection is not an easy task for any government,” he added.

“If Pakistan progresses, we all progress,” concluded the law minister, reaffirming his government’s dedication to economic reform through fair taxation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025