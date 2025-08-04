BML 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
BOP 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
CNERGY 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.8%)
CPHL 82.36 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.06%)
DCL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
DGKC 174.24 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.25%)
FCCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
GCIL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
HUBC 153.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
LOTCHEM 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.64%)
NBP 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.44%)
PAEL 41.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.43%)
PIBTL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
POWER 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.23%)
PPL 181.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
PREMA 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
PRL 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.17%)
PTC 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
SNGP 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.21%)
SSGC 45.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
TREET 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.76%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.29%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,489 Increased By 64.4 (0.45%)
BR30 41,077 Increased By 218.4 (0.53%)
KSE100 141,713 Increased By 677.9 (0.48%)
KSE30 43,563 Increased By 228.6 (0.53%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-04

PTBA holds Tax Bar Summit: Govt initiates reforms in tax system to bring in transparency: minister

Sohail Sarfraz Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that the present government has introduced reforms in the tax system to bring transparency and reduce burden on the existing taxpayers.

He was addressing the Tax Bar Summit 2025 organized by Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA), in collaboration with the Lahore Tax Bar Association (LTBA).

The inaugural ceremony was attended by senior government functionaries, including Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister of Law & Justice and Mian Tauqeer Aslam Chairman Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue. The opening session features insightful presentations on Pakistan’s digital tax transformation by Nasrulminnallah Mian, Head country Programme and Team Lead Digital Transformation Asian Development Bank and Dr Najeeb Ahmad Member IR-Policy Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Addressing the gathering, the law minister stressed the need for fair and considerate tax legislation, keeping in mind the genuine concerns of taxpayers. He acknowledged the rising poverty due to population pressures and economic conditions but said the government relies heavily on the existing taxpayer base to help lift people out of poverty.

“The prime minister envisions expanding the tax net instead of overburdening existing taxpayers,” said Tarar, adding that reforms are urgently needed to broaden the tax base. He reiterated the government’s commitment to transparency and merit-based governance in the tax system.

“This is the first government that has made merit-based appointments in the Appellate Tribunal,” Tarar stated.

“Fifteen appointments have been made so far, and another fifteen are on the way all on merit,” he assured, noting that previous appointments had been politically motivated. He promised proper checks and balances for all newly appointed officials.

Speaking at the summit, Tarar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the federal team is working tirelessly for the country’s economic development. “There was a time when fears of default loomed large over Pakistan,” he remarked, adding that another country in the region with a smaller population had already defaulted, making Pakistan’s situation even more critical.

“A default in a country of 250 million people would not have been a small matter,” he noted, crediting the business community and all national stakeholders for helping avert that crisis.

Tarar emphasized that tax collection and managing national expenditures are fundamental responsibilities of the state, which sometimes require difficult decisions. “Tax collection is not an easy task for any government,” he added.

“If Pakistan progresses, we all progress,” concluded the law minister, reaffirming his government’s dedication to economic reform through fair taxation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Azam Nazeer Tarar PTBA

Comments

200 characters

PTBA holds Tax Bar Summit: Govt initiates reforms in tax system to bring in transparency: minister

Two more joint border markets: Jam urges Iran to fast-track operationalisation

Pakistan fully supports Iran’s right to develop N-energy: PM

Oil slips as OPEC+ proceeds with September output hike

Transparency, efficiency in SoEs: MoF developing cashless systems for G2P, P2G

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.7bn first interest payment

299 dead, 715 injured in rains, flash floods since June 26 in Pakistan: NDMA

7th NFC Award: ‘Centre deducts Rs87.87bn annually without AGP certification’

G2G agreement: Pakistan govt plans to offer solar projects to Saudi firm

Textile exporters alarmed by 19pc US tariff decision

Zardari, Pezeshkian agree to work for regional peace

Read more stories