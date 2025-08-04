BML 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-04

IK underscores need for talks with Afghanistan

Fazal Sher Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former prime minister, Imran Khan, on Sunday issued a warning against any renewed military operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling instead for a dialogue with local communities and neighbouring Afghanistan.

In a statement posted on X, Khan said he had sent a “clear message” to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, stating that “under no circumstances” should another military operation be allowed in the province or tribal areas. “When the military and the people confront each other, the military as an institution suffers the most damage,” Khan said.

“Military operations are never the solution. Issues must be resolved through dialogue, in accordance with local traditions.” He called for improved ties with Afghanistan, describing the country as a “Muslim neighbour” with whom “all matters should be resolved through discussion.”

He also reiterated his opposition to the incumbent regime, urging his supporters to join a new protest movement starting August 5 to “restore genuine democracy.”

“Just as August 14, 1947, marked our freedom from colonial rule, now August 14 has become significant once again as we confront a situation worse than that earlier slavery.”

Khan criticized the traditional political parties, particularly the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), accusing them of acting as proxies for establishment.

He also condemned what he called ‘politically motivated’ court rulings against PTI leaders in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha, and Faisalabad, stating that convictions were being used to derail PTI’s political movement.

He criticized Chief Election Commissioner for disqualifying PTI lawmakers without awaiting court appeals. He said PTI would boycott upcoming by-elections to protest what he described as the “unjust disqualification” of party members.

“We will not field any candidates in the by-elections,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

