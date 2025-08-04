BML 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.98%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-04

Dar, Iranian president discuss bilateral ties

Recorder Report Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar met with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday during the latter’s official visit to Pakistan.

In the meeting, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep commitment to its historic and brotherly relations with Iran, underscoring the strong foundations of the relationship rooted in shared history, cultural heritage, faith, and mutual respect, according to an official statement issued here.

President Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s continued support and reiterated Iran’s resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

He also expressed optimism about holding meaningful discussions with Pakistani leadership aimed at further strengthening political and economic ties between the two neighbouring nations.

Meanwhile, Dr addressed the Pakistan-Iran Business Forum, in the presence of President of Iran and the high-level accompanying delegation.

Reaffirming the deep-rooted brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iran, the Dar underscored Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing economic cooperation and regional connectivity. He welcomed the positive momentum toward finalizing the Pakistan-Iran Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

He emphasised that economic diplomacy is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. The Pak-Iran FTA and platforms like the Business Forum are vital for strengthening bilateral trade and promoting collaboration across key sectors, including energy, agriculture, manufacturing, and technology.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

