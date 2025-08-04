PTI all set to hold ‘August 5 protest’

PESHAWAR: The PTI leadership seems to be resolute and determined to make its ‘August 5 protest’ a success, with KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, who held a meeting to finalise the plan for holding a rally.

According to the plan, the rally will start from Hayatabad Toll Plaza, and reach Qila Bala Hisar after passing through Ring Road and GT Road.

Gandapur asked party workers and supporters to ensure their presence in the rally to record their protest. He said the PTI had formed an effective strategy

to mark August 5 as

the day of completion of two years of jail for the PTI founder.

Meanwhile, senior PTI leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser in a statement issued from Swabi said that the party is all set to launch a countrywide movement for constitutional and democratic rights from tomorrow.

