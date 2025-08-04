Pezeshkian meets Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, met Sunday with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, at a local hotel in Islamabad.

Welcoming the Iranian President, Chairman Gillani remarked that the visit would further strengthen the bond of friendship, brotherhood, and mutual cooperation between the two nations.

During the meeting, Chairman Gillani congratulated President Pezeshkian on Iran’s historic success in its recent conflict with Israel. “Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize Iran’s right to self-defense under the UN Charter,” he noted. “Our Parliament passed a resolution in support of Iran and in condemnation of Israeli aggression. We fully support Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Chairman Gillani reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflicts through diplomacy and dialogue, emphasizing that war is never a solution. “We hope for lasting peace, stability, and development across the Middle East and West Asia,” he added.

He also expressed sincere appreciation for the chants of “Tashakkur Pakistan” (Thank You, Pakistan) heard during President Pezeshkian’s address to the Iranian Parliament, calling it a testament to the genuine and enduring friendship between the two nations. He further paid tribute to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for his principled and consistent support on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The two sides held wide-ranging discussions on enhancing bilateral ties, deepening parliamentary cooperation, and promoting trade, economic, and cultural exchanges. Chairman Gillani reiterated his commitment to fostering stronger engagement at the parliamentary level, noting the pivotal role of the Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group in advancing legislative collaboration, sustained dialogue, and people-to-people contacts.

He highlighted the importance of expanding educational and cultural linkages to further deepen mutual understanding and goodwill. He also thanked the Iranian government for its continued hospitality towards Pakistani pilgrims visiting Iran annually.

In his concluding remarks, Chairman Gillani assured President Pezeshkian that Iran can always rely on Pakistan’s unwavering support and solidarity.

The meeting was also attended by Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq; Senator Salim Mandviwalla; Senator Irfan Siddiqui; and MNA Naveed Qamar.

President Masoud Pezeshkian reciprocated the sentiments and endorsed the Chairman’s views, emphasizing that Pakistan and Iran enjoy deep-rooted, historical ties based on mutual trust, cultural affinity, and shared religious and civilizational heritage.

He stressed the importance of joint efforts to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. President Pezeshkian also underscored Iran’s intention to expand cooperation with Pakistan in trade, economy, and investment for the mutual benefit of both nations.

Expressing gratitude to the government, Parliament, and people of Pakistan for their support during the recent Iran-Israel conflict, President Pezeshkian praised the parliamentary resolution and public solidarity as deeply appreciated and reflective of a principled friendship.

He emphasized the need to strengthen inter-parliamentary ties to solidify bilateral relations and encouraged deeper cooperation in educational, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges.

President Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s enduring commitment to global peace, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence, stating that the shared message of Pakistan and Iran to the world is one of hope—that dialogue, cooperation, and brotherhood are the true foundations of lasting peace.

