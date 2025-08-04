BML 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
BOP 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.49%)
CPHL 82.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.09%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
DGKC 174.00 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.11%)
FCCL 46.84 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.27%)
FFL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
GCIL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
HUBC 153.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
KOSM 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
MLCF 84.15 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.74%)
NBP 128.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.24%)
PAEL 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PIAHCLA 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
PIBTL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
POWER 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
PPL 183.10 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.73%)
PREMA 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.82%)
PRL 32.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PTC 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
SNGP 123.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
SSGC 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.98%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.74%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,471 Increased By 46.1 (0.32%)
BR30 41,054 Increased By 195.3 (0.48%)
KSE100 141,820 Increased By 784.7 (0.56%)
KSE30 43,626 Increased By 291.7 (0.67%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-04

Pezeshkian meets Chairman Senate

Press Release Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, met Sunday with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, at a local hotel in Islamabad.

Welcoming the Iranian President, Chairman Gillani remarked that the visit would further strengthen the bond of friendship, brotherhood, and mutual cooperation between the two nations.

During the meeting, Chairman Gillani congratulated President Pezeshkian on Iran’s historic success in its recent conflict with Israel. “Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize Iran’s right to self-defense under the UN Charter,” he noted. “Our Parliament passed a resolution in support of Iran and in condemnation of Israeli aggression. We fully support Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Chairman Gillani reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflicts through diplomacy and dialogue, emphasizing that war is never a solution. “We hope for lasting peace, stability, and development across the Middle East and West Asia,” he added.

He also expressed sincere appreciation for the chants of “Tashakkur Pakistan” (Thank You, Pakistan) heard during President Pezeshkian’s address to the Iranian Parliament, calling it a testament to the genuine and enduring friendship between the two nations. He further paid tribute to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for his principled and consistent support on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The two sides held wide-ranging discussions on enhancing bilateral ties, deepening parliamentary cooperation, and promoting trade, economic, and cultural exchanges. Chairman Gillani reiterated his commitment to fostering stronger engagement at the parliamentary level, noting the pivotal role of the Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group in advancing legislative collaboration, sustained dialogue, and people-to-people contacts.

He highlighted the importance of expanding educational and cultural linkages to further deepen mutual understanding and goodwill. He also thanked the Iranian government for its continued hospitality towards Pakistani pilgrims visiting Iran annually.

In his concluding remarks, Chairman Gillani assured President Pezeshkian that Iran can always rely on Pakistan’s unwavering support and solidarity.

The meeting was also attended by Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq; Senator Salim Mandviwalla; Senator Irfan Siddiqui; and MNA Naveed Qamar.

President Masoud Pezeshkian reciprocated the sentiments and endorsed the Chairman’s views, emphasizing that Pakistan and Iran enjoy deep-rooted, historical ties based on mutual trust, cultural affinity, and shared religious and civilizational heritage.

He stressed the importance of joint efforts to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. President Pezeshkian also underscored Iran’s intention to expand cooperation with Pakistan in trade, economy, and investment for the mutual benefit of both nations.

Expressing gratitude to the government, Parliament, and people of Pakistan for their support during the recent Iran-Israel conflict, President Pezeshkian praised the parliamentary resolution and public solidarity as deeply appreciated and reflective of a principled friendship.

He emphasized the need to strengthen inter-parliamentary ties to solidify bilateral relations and encouraged deeper cooperation in educational, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges.

President Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s enduring commitment to global peace, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence, stating that the shared message of Pakistan and Iran to the world is one of hope—that dialogue, cooperation, and brotherhood are the true foundations of lasting peace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SENATE Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian

Comments

200 characters

Pezeshkian meets Chairman Senate

Two more joint border markets: Jam urges Iran to fast-track operationalisation

Pakistan fully supports Iran’s right to develop N-energy: PM

Oil slips as OPEC+ proceeds with September output hike

Transparency, efficiency in SoEs: MoF developing cashless systems for G2P, P2G

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.7bn first interest payment

299 dead, 715 injured in rains, flash floods since June 26 in Pakistan: NDMA

7th NFC Award: ‘Centre deducts Rs87.87bn annually without AGP certification’

G2G agreement: Pakistan govt plans to offer solar projects to Saudi firm

Textile exporters alarmed by 19pc US tariff decision

Zardari, Pezeshkian agree to work for regional peace

Read more stories