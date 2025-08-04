Hyundai Pakistan celebrates historic milestone with 50,000 locally-assembled units

FAISALABAD: Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited proudly marks a major milestone with the line-off of its 50,000th locally assembled units, a symbol of progress, trust, and ambition.

The event was held at the Hyundai assembly plant in Faisalabad, where the landmark vehicle rolled off the line amid cheers. In attendance were Hassan Mansha, Chairman; Yamada Masaki, CEO; Sohail Nawaz, COO; Aqib Zulfiqar, CFO; and all General Managers of Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited.

“This is more than a production milestone; it’s a powerful affirmation of our shared belief in resilience, purpose-driven progress, and the unstoppable spirit that drives us forward together,” said Hassan Mansha.

“Today, we celebrate the success of local innovation and the power of belief. Fifty thousand units assembled locally is not just a number, it’s proof of Pakistan’s growing capabilities in the global mobility landscape,” added Mr. Yamada Masaki.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025