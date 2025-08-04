BML 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.78%)
Pakistan

Transfers, postings in FBR

Recorder Report Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has undertaken the transfers and postings of officers in BS-17, BS-18, and BS-21 including Chief Commissioners, with postings for officers in other grades currently in process.

Under the first notification, the FBR has transferred and posted 20 officials of the Inland Revenue Service (BS-20-22) with immediate effect.

Tehmina Aamer (Inland Revenue Service/BS-22, Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Rawalpindi has been given a new assignment as Member (Taxpayer Services) Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad.

Through another notification, the FBR has transferred and posted 232 officials of the Inland Revenue Service (BS-17-18).

The 33 officials of Inland Revenue Service are hereby assigned the additional charge, according to another notification.

This administrative reshuffle reflects FBR’s ongoing efforts to improve organizational effectiveness, optimize resource allocation, and enhance revenue performance across the board.

A key goal of these postings is to expose officers to a variety of operational environments and responsibilities. By rotating officers through different geographical regions and functional areas — ranging from audit, enforcement, to taxpayer facilitation — the FBR aims to build a more versatile, skilled, and adaptable cadre of officers. This approach not only strengthens institutional capacity but also contributes to the professional growth and career development of individual officers. Moreover, such an approach reinforces federal structure of FBR’s service cadres.

Officers have been posted based on a transparent evaluation of their past performance and overall contribution to the organization. This meritocratic approach is intended to foster a culture of accountability and motivation within the FBR, while ensuring that high-performing officers are placed in positions where their capabilities can have the greatest impact. By diluting concentrations of officers within specific formations, the FBR also aims to prevent stagnation and promote a more balanced distribution of human resources.

Recognizing the critical role of field formations in national revenue mobilization, FBR has prioritized the placement of capable and experienced officers in high-potential revenue zones. Strengthening these critical areas is essential to meeting the country’s fiscal targets and improving compliance, enforcement, and taxpayer services. The new postings are thus aligned with FBR’s broader objective of enhancing revenue collection through better leadership, oversight, and field-level performance.

Additionally, FBR has taken steps to ensure the smooth relocation of officers and to provide necessary support at their new places of posting. The organization remains committed to facilitating its workforce as it implements these changes to advance institutional goals.

