ABL unveils next-generation metaverse banking experience

LAHORE: Allied Bank has officially launched its upgraded immersive banking experience in the Metaverse, marking a bold new chapter in the evolution of digital banking in Pakistan and the wider region.

Building on its 2022 debut as the first Pakistani bank to enter the Metaverse, Allied Bank’s enhanced platform delivers a visually richer, feature-packed, and more intuitive experience. The new environment offers customers an interactive 3D virtual space to explore banking services like never before, combining convenience, personalization, and immersive engagement.

The solution is built on Orion, the enterprise-grade Metaverse platform developed by Avanza Innovations, and seamlessly extends Allied Bank’s digital ecosystem into a next-gen virtual realm. This initiative underscores the Bank’s commitment to emerging technologies, customer-centric innovation, and future-proof infrastructure.

Mohsin Mithani, Chief Digital Officer at Allied Bank, commented, “We continue to explore emerging technologies that redefine how customers experience banking, especially the younger, digitally native generation who expect immersive, gamified, and always-on engagement. By bridging financial services with cutting-edge virtual environments, we are shaping a future-ready ecosystem that speaks the language of tomorrow’s customers.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025