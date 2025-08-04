BML 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
BOP 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.66%)
CPHL 82.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.09%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 174.50 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (1.4%)
FCCL 46.69 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.94%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
GCIL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
HUBC 153.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
LOTCHEM 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.64%)
NBP 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.44%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.43%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
PPL 181.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
PREMA 40.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.57%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.23%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
SNGP 123.74 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
SSGC 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.76%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.74%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,489 Increased By 64.4 (0.45%)
BR30 41,077 Increased By 218.4 (0.53%)
KSE100 141,775 Increased By 739.7 (0.52%)
KSE30 43,583 Increased By 248.3 (0.57%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-04

CBD Punjab receives STZA licence; 55pc Celestia IT & Office Tower completed

Recorder Report Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:45am

LAHORE: Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) has marked significant progress in its flagship project, CBD NSIT City, as it officially received the Special Technology Zone Development Licence from the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), positioning it as a cornerstone of Punjab’s future digital economy.

One of the major highlights of this progress includes the 55 percent completion of construction on the Celestia IT & Office Tower, which is designed to become a modern hub for tech companies, startups and innovation-driven enterprises.

The elevation design of the Celestia IT & Office Tower has also been unveiled by CBD Punjab, showcasing a blend of architectural elegance and cutting-edge design, said a spokesman of the authority here on Sunday.

Moreover, 25 percent of the infrastructure development across CBD NSIT City has been completed. The residential zone plots within the project have seen remarkable demand, with all four plots successfully auctioned.

A strategic agreement has been finalized for establishing a state-of-the-art Data Center in the Astra Block, further advancing the project’s technological backbone. The Silicon Block within NSIT City has also been approved by STZA, with 90 percent of its plots already sold a strong indicator of investor confidence in the project.

Looking ahead, the Punjab Film City, Pakistan’s first-ever dedicated film production zone is set to be launched within NSIT City following final government approvals, adding a creative and entertainment dimension to the development.

CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, while expressing his views, stated: NSIT City is not just a real estate development, but the foundation of Pakistan’s digital future. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, Punjab is on course to become a global technology hub. NSIT City will drive innovation in the IT sector, attract foreign investment, and foster knowledge-based economic growth.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

STZA CBD CBD Punjab IT & Office Tower completed

Comments

200 characters

CBD Punjab receives STZA licence; 55pc Celestia IT & Office Tower completed

Two more joint border markets: Jam urges Iran to fast-track operationalisation

Pakistan fully supports Iran’s right to develop N-energy: PM

Oil slips as OPEC+ proceeds with September output hike

Transparency, efficiency in SoEs: MoF developing cashless systems for G2P, P2G

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.7bn first interest payment

299 dead, 715 injured in rains, flash floods since June 26 in Pakistan: NDMA

7th NFC Award: ‘Centre deducts Rs87.87bn annually without AGP certification’

G2G agreement: Pakistan govt plans to offer solar projects to Saudi firm

Textile exporters alarmed by 19pc US tariff decision

Zardari, Pezeshkian agree to work for regional peace

Read more stories