CBD Punjab receives STZA licence; 55pc Celestia IT & Office Tower completed

LAHORE: Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) has marked significant progress in its flagship project, CBD NSIT City, as it officially received the Special Technology Zone Development Licence from the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), positioning it as a cornerstone of Punjab’s future digital economy.

One of the major highlights of this progress includes the 55 percent completion of construction on the Celestia IT & Office Tower, which is designed to become a modern hub for tech companies, startups and innovation-driven enterprises.

The elevation design of the Celestia IT & Office Tower has also been unveiled by CBD Punjab, showcasing a blend of architectural elegance and cutting-edge design, said a spokesman of the authority here on Sunday.

Moreover, 25 percent of the infrastructure development across CBD NSIT City has been completed. The residential zone plots within the project have seen remarkable demand, with all four plots successfully auctioned.

A strategic agreement has been finalized for establishing a state-of-the-art Data Center in the Astra Block, further advancing the project’s technological backbone. The Silicon Block within NSIT City has also been approved by STZA, with 90 percent of its plots already sold a strong indicator of investor confidence in the project.

Looking ahead, the Punjab Film City, Pakistan’s first-ever dedicated film production zone is set to be launched within NSIT City following final government approvals, adding a creative and entertainment dimension to the development.

CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, while expressing his views, stated: NSIT City is not just a real estate development, but the foundation of Pakistan’s digital future. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, Punjab is on course to become a global technology hub. NSIT City will drive innovation in the IT sector, attract foreign investment, and foster knowledge-based economic growth.”

