‘Dilapidated buildings’: JI demands proper engineering survey

Karachi: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Monem Zafar Khan has called on the authorities to conduct a proper inspections before declaring residential buildings dangerous in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and surrounding areas.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, he criticised Faisal Cantonment Board for releasing a list of 62 houses and apartments marked as unsafe ‘without carrying out any engineering survey’.

He said such actions, taken without following due procedures, were causing fear and unrest among residents. Declaring buildings as hazardous without proper evaluation was unfair and unacceptable, he added.

Monem Zafar stressed that builders should be held responsible for the maintenance of residential structures, while the cantonment board must ensure basic facilities like water, sewerage, and roads. He said residents must not be threatened or forced to leave their homes without legal justification and that every citizen has a right to live in peace.

To support the affected families, he announced that JI had set up a help desk to offer assistance and information. He also stated that if needed, his party would approach the courts for relief.

He added that a committee has already been formed within the party to engage with authorities and that a meeting had been held with the CEO of Faisal Cantonment Board to present suggestions and address concerns in a constructive way.

Highlighting Karachi’s broader civic issues, Monem Zafar said that despite contributing heavily to both the provincial and federal budgets, the city remains neglected. He criticized the poor coordination among the six cantonment boards and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, saying their inefficiency continues to affect the daily lives of the people.

