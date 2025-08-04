BML 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
BOP 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.66%)
CPHL 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.1%)
DCL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
DGKC 174.52 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (1.41%)
FCCL 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.75%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
GCIL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
HUBC 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.21%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
LOTCHEM 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 84.10 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.68%)
NBP 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.44%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.43%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
PPL 182.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.18%)
PREMA 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.06%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.23%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
SNGP 123.75 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.23%)
SSGC 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.76%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.74%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,489 Increased By 64.4 (0.45%)
BR30 41,077 Increased By 218.4 (0.53%)
KSE100 141,726 Increased By 691 (0.49%)
KSE30 43,563 Increased By 228.4 (0.53%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-04

‘Dilapidated buildings’: JI demands proper engineering survey

Recorder Report Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:45am

Karachi: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Monem Zafar Khan has called on the authorities to conduct a proper inspections before declaring residential buildings dangerous in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and surrounding areas.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, he criticised Faisal Cantonment Board for releasing a list of 62 houses and apartments marked as unsafe ‘without carrying out any engineering survey’.

He said such actions, taken without following due procedures, were causing fear and unrest among residents. Declaring buildings as hazardous without proper evaluation was unfair and unacceptable, he added.

Monem Zafar stressed that builders should be held responsible for the maintenance of residential structures, while the cantonment board must ensure basic facilities like water, sewerage, and roads. He said residents must not be threatened or forced to leave their homes without legal justification and that every citizen has a right to live in peace.

To support the affected families, he announced that JI had set up a help desk to offer assistance and information. He also stated that if needed, his party would approach the courts for relief.

He added that a committee has already been formed within the party to engage with authorities and that a meeting had been held with the CEO of Faisal Cantonment Board to present suggestions and address concerns in a constructive way.

Highlighting Karachi’s broader civic issues, Monem Zafar said that despite contributing heavily to both the provincial and federal budgets, the city remains neglected. He criticized the poor coordination among the six cantonment boards and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, saying their inefficiency continues to affect the daily lives of the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

JI Monem Zafar Khan

Comments

200 characters

‘Dilapidated buildings’: JI demands proper engineering survey

Two more joint border markets: Jam urges Iran to fast-track operationalisation

Pakistan fully supports Iran’s right to develop N-energy: PM

Oil slips as OPEC+ proceeds with September output hike

Transparency, efficiency in SoEs: MoF developing cashless systems for G2P, P2G

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.7bn first interest payment

299 dead, 715 injured in rains, flash floods since June 26 in Pakistan: NDMA

7th NFC Award: ‘Centre deducts Rs87.87bn annually without AGP certification’

G2G agreement: Pakistan govt plans to offer solar projects to Saudi firm

Textile exporters alarmed by 19pc US tariff decision

Zardari, Pezeshkian agree to work for regional peace

Read more stories