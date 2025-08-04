Mayor inaugurates Keamari Fish Food Street

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab Sunday inaugurated the Keamari Fish Food Street.

The project is a Karachi Metropolitan Corporation initiative designed to offer a distinctive recreational area for residents. The launch event was attended by Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, Sindh Assembly members Asif Khan and Liaquat Askani, and other officials.

Addressing the attendees, Mayor Wahab described the Fish Food Street as a new hub for entertainment and dining. Decorated with vibrant umbrellas and lights, the space aims to attract both residents and visitors. The street features diverse food options, including seafood, barbeque, and traditional fare, with comfortable seating arrangements for families.

Mayor Wahab detailed the extensive development work undertaken, including paving, tiling, installation of Victorian-style poles, sewerage lines, entrance gates, patchwork, and kerb stones. Beautification efforts and the addition of colorful umbrellas further enhance the area’s appeal.

The mayor emphasized that this venture, fulfilling a long-standing community desire, provides a modern and unique space where aesthetics and convenience blend. He stated that such endeavours would continue to improve Karachi’s appeal and offer better amenities to its inhabitants.

Mayor Wahab attributed the project’s realization to the Pakistan Peoples Party’s leadership and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision, highlighting the ongoing development work across Karachi. He contrasted this with previous administrations, alleging unfulfilled promises and ineffective slogans of change.

He further announced the redirection of heavy traffic away from the city centre through Shahrah-e-Bhutto to Kathore, with the Kathore segment to be inaugurated by Chairman Bhutto Zardari on December 31, 2025. He also mentioned the restoration of key bridges like Native Jetty, Jinnah, and ICI under the PPP”s leadership.

In line with Independence Day celebrations, Mayor Wahab revealed plans for a new canal from Hub Dam, set for completion within ten months and inauguration on August 14, 2025. This 100 MGD canal will supplement Karachi’s water supply, particularly benefiting western districts and Keamari.

Other developments include the TP-3 sewage treatment plant in Mauripur to support local fishermen, a new SICVD satellite centre in Baldia Town for cardiac care, and two substantial sports complexes in Mauripur and Baldia. Mayor Wahab affirmed his commitment to Karachi, highlighting its diverse population and lamenting the divisive mindset that has hindered the city’s progress. He criticized the federal government’s neglect of Keamari, while emphasizing his own dedication to the area’s development.