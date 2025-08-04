BML 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-04

Challenges facing academic sector: FPCCI body, SSUET organise meeting

Recorder Report Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:45am

KARACHI: The meeting of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Core Committee on Education Reforms, Edu-Tech Summit 2.0, was organized in collaboration with the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology.

The primary aim was to identify challenges within the academic sector and to formulate strategies to enhance education through modern technology, artificial intelligence, and improved digital infrastructure, thereby elevating the quality of education across schools, colleges, and universities.

The meeting was attended by the Chancellor of Sir Syed University, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan, Registrar Cdre. Syed Sarfraz Ali (retd), Coordinator of Prime Minister Youth Program Sindh, Fahad Shafiq, Convenor FPCCI Education Reforms Committee, Ms. Sadaf Bhatti, Chairman of Computer Science & IT Department, Dr. Kashif Sheikh, Manager ORIC, Syed Muhammad Riazul Haq and representatives from different academic and industrial organizations.

During the proceedings, Chancellor Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan emphasized the importance of leveraging modern technological education to unlock the youth’s potential, stating that Sir Syed University aims to lead this transformative journey. Coordinator of Prime Minister Youth Program Sindh, Fahad Shafiq highlighted that integrating technology into education equips youth to face future challenges and reaffirmed government support for initiatives driving revolutionary educational change.

Convenor of the Education Reform Committee of FPCCI, Sadaf Bhatti outlined the objectives of the upcoming Education Tech Reform Summit 2025, offering suggestions to promote AI and tech-based education within institutions to empower youth and enhance their performance.

The speakers collectively underscored the critical need to empower young people, foster innovation and practical skills, and promote digital education nationwide as fundamental pillars of educational reform.

