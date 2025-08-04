Women Economic Development Forum for action against climate-induced poverty

HYDERABAD: Address-ing the urgent need to combat climate-induced poverty through women’s economic empowerment, speakers at the Women Economic Development Forum, organized by the Sindh Community Foundation (SCF) under the SURMI project with support from Pathfinder International, called for coordinated efforts from the government, civil society, and private sector. The forum marked the completion of adult literacy programs, vocational skills training, and livelihood asset distribution that benefitted over 250 women from 35 villages in District Thatta.

In his keynote remarks, Javed Hussain, Executive Director of SCF, stressed that while rural women possess the skills and determination to succeed in traditional crafts and micro-enterprises, they often lack access to markets and institutional support. He warned that the growing impacts of climate change are intensifying poverty, placing a double burden on women and their families. He said that SCF has established a Women Economic Empowerment Fund to help tackle poverty and respond to climate shocks through livelihood restoration among rural women, aiming to institutionalize long-term support mechanisms beyond project-based assistance.

Other prominent speakers at the event included Ghulam Dastgeer, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I; Khuda Bux Bahrani, Additional Director of the Social Welfare Department; Fayaz Wagan, Deputy Director of Livestock Management; Hira Arain, Manager of Economic Empowerment at SCF; Humera Ali, Project Manager at SCF; Noor Serai, District Education Officer (Primary); and journalist Javed Lateef. Civil society representatives Irshad Ahmed, Niaz Muhammad, Junejo, and Lateef Soomro, Asmat Bibi also addressed the gathering. All emphasized that sustainable change requires more than training women must have access to seed capital, incubation support, marketing channels, and enabling infrastructure to grow their enterprises.

The event also celebrated the achievements of 30 Women Climate Champions, who were supported with livelihood assets such as goats, sewing machine kits, grocery shops, crockery stalls, and traditional Manyari items. These resources enabled the women to launch or expand their small-scale businesses, helping them build economic resilience in the face of growing climate challenges.

Total of 86 women received certificates for completing six-month adult literacy classes, while an additional 110 women were awarded certificates for completing advanced vocational and skills training. These achievements underscored potential of grassroots development initiatives when supported by structured programs and strong partnerships.

The Women Economic Development Forum served as both a celebration of success and a call to action. Speakers urged the government and private sector to build on the momentum created by the SURMI project and scale up support for women’s entrepreneurship, especially in climate-affected rural areas where economic resilience is urgently needed.

