Sindh Assembly’s historic role in paving the path to Pakistan

As a proud descendant of Sardar Allah Bakhsh Gabol, the first Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly in 1937, I hold a deep personal connection to a defining moment in our nation’s history: the Sindh Assembly’s pioneering endorsement of the Pakistan Resolution in 1943.

As one of the signatories of this landmark resolution, my great-grandfather played a key role in setting the stage for Pakistan’s creation, a legacy that fills me with immense pride. The Sindh Assembly’s bold action was not just a legislative milestone — it was the spark that illuminated the road to Pakistan’s birth in 1947.

The Pakistan Resolution, adopted by the All-India Muslim League in Lahore on March 23, 1940, envisioned a sovereign homeland where Muslims could thrive free from marginalization.

Transforming this vision into reality required resolute action, and the Sindh Assembly, with leaders like Sardar Allah Bakhsh Gabol and G.M. Syed, rose to the occasion. In 1943, it became the first provincial legislature to formally endorse the creation of Pakistan, a courageous act that reverberated across British India.

At a time when the future was uncertain, with British colonial rule firmly entrenched and the idea of partition fiercely debated, the Sindh Assembly’s resolution was a defiant declaration of intent.

Sardar Allah Bakhsh Gabol, as a signatory, lent his voice to a movement that dared to dream of a separate nation. His signature on that resolution was more than a formality—it was a commitment to a future where justice and self-governance would prevail. This historic vote was a roadmap, drawn in the halls of Karachi; it guided the Muslim League’s strategy and inspired other provinces to follow.

The Sindh Assembly’s pioneering spirit galvanized the Pakistan Movement. Its 1943 resolution emboldened Muslim League leaders in Bengal, Punjab, and beyond, culminating in the overwhelming mandate for Pakistan in the 1946 elections. Sindh’s strategic position and vibrant political culture, exemplified by figures like my great-grandfather, made it a linchpin in this struggle. Their foresight turned aspiration into momentum, proving that great nations are built through decisive action at critical junctures.

Today, as we reflect on Pakistan’s journey, I am honoured to celebrate the Sindh Assembly’s role—and my great-grandfather’s contribution—as a testament to unity and determination.

Sardar Allah Bakhsh Gabol’s legacy, intertwined with this historic resolution, reminds us that Pakistan was forged through the courage of its provinces, with Sindh leading the way. Let us draw inspiration from this moment to strengthen our nation, honouring the vision of leaders like my great-grandfather who dared to sign their names to a dream that became Pakistan.

