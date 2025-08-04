BML 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.17%)
Opinion Print 2025-08-04

Iranian President’s visit

Published August 4, 2025 Updated August 4, 2025 06:46am

Not only has Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Pakistan immensely added to the brotherly ties between the two countries, it is also a strong recognition of the fact that their bilateral cooperation that is rooted in religious, cultural and geographical ties has enabled both Iran and Pakistan to register victories over Israel and India, respectively.

In his meeting with President Asif Zardari, the latter appreciated Iran’s positions on regional issues and acknowledged the Islamic republic’s support for regional cooperation. According to media reports, President Zardari thanked Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for this consistent support for the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In fact, Iran’s stated position on Kashmir, clearly spelt out by Imam Khomeini, has always been consistent since the overthrow of the Shah of Iran in 1979. Not many Muslim leaders have championed the cause of Kashmir as vigorously as Iran’s supreme leader has.

Saulat Hashmi (Dubai)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

