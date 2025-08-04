Ahsan meets CIKD President

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal has met with Lu Hao, President of China’s Development Research Centre (DRC) and Centre for International Knowledge on Development (CIKD).

During the meeting, both sides discussed further strengthening economic cooperation between Pakistan and China, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives on Sunday.

The strong economic collaboration between Pakistan and China is the key to national development, he said, adding that CPEC has transformed the everlasting friendship between Pakistan and China from political cooperation into a comprehensive economic and social partnership.

He emphasised that Pakistan is eager to learn from China’s economic and reform successes, and termed China’s scientific planning as a guiding light for achieving long-term and sustainable development.