Archaeological project: Japanese researchers collaborate with SALU

Recorder Report Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:45am

HYDERABAD: A delegation of Japanese researchers, led by Professor Akinori Uesugi Department of Cultural Properties, Tsurumi, Tsurumi-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa Japan, called on Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, to discuss ongoing archaeological research collaboration.

During the meeting, Dr. Khushk emphasized the strong ties between Pakistan and Japan, stating, “Japan is close to us. We have previously organized programs with the Japanese Embassy and welcome such academic partnerships.” He assured full support for the research initiative, saying, “We will extend all kinds of help if needed.”

Professor Akinori Uesugi highlighted the ongoing three-week research project in collaboration with SALU’s Archaeology Department. “We are studying Pakistan’s ancient civilizations, focusing on three key sites to understand how early communities communicated and cultivated crops,” he said. The team is analyzing pottery, life patterns, and other cultural artefacts to develop new theories on historical human settlements.

Prof. Dr. Tasleem Abro, Head of the Archaeology Department, appreciated the VC’s support and noted the project’s benefits for students and faculty. “Japanese experts are helping us in preservation, documentation, and research of archaeological findings, including pottery and beads. Their expertise is invaluable,” she said.

The partnership also includes knowledge-sharing sessions, with an upcoming lecture by Dr. Akinori on pottery and cultural materials once the university reopens.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Takehiro Miki, Prof. Dr. Agha Nadia and Dr. Sahib Oad, among other faculty members.

This collaboration marks another milestone in SALU’s efforts to promote international research and academic exchange.

