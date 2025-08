Lahore: Chief Minister, Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of an incident of acid attack on a girl in Muharram Sial village of Jhang.

She expressed a deep sense of grief over the incident, and sought an immediate report from RPO Faisalabad in this regard. The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to immediately arrest the accused. She also directed them to provide best medical treatment facilities to victim Bushra Fatima.

