Top Trump aide accuses India of financing Russia’s war in Ukraine

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2025 09:57pm
US White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, April 18, 2025. Photo: Reuters
US White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, April 18, 2025. Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: A top aide to President Donald Trump on Sunday accused India of effectively financing Russia’s war in Ukraine by purchasing oil from Moscow, after the U.S. leader escalated pressure on New Delhi to stop buying Russian oil.

“What he (Trump) said very clearly is that it is not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing the oil from Russia,” said Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff at the White House and one of Trump’s most influential aides.

Miller’s criticism was some of the strongest yet by the Trump administration about one of the United States’ major partners in the Indo-Pacific.

“People will be shocked to learn that India is basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil. That’s an astonishing fact,” Miller said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Zelensky urges allies to push for ‘regime change’ in Russia

The Indian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Indian government sources told Reuters on Saturday that New Delhi will keep purchasing oil from Moscow despite U.S. threats.

A 25% tariff on Indian products went into effect on Friday as a result of its purchase of military equipment and energy from Russia. Trump has also threatened 100% tariffs on U.S. imports from countries that buy Russian oil unless Moscow reaches a major peace deal with Ukraine.

Miller tempered his criticism by noting Trump’s relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he described as “tremendous.”

Ukraine Russia Ukraine conflict Russia's invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russia Ukraine talks War in Ukraine Russia Ukraine ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

