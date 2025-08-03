BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
DCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 172.09 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.31%)
FCCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 153.62 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (4.71%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
MLCF 82.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.67%)
NBP 126.68 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.33%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.78 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (7.05%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.19%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 123.46 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.66%)
SSGC 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Palestinians across West Bank protest Gaza war

AFP Published 03 Aug, 2025 06:16pm
Demonstrators raise placards bearing pictures, during a protest in solidarity with the people of the Gaza Strip and Palestinian detainees, in the occupied-West Bank city of Ramallah on August 3, 2025. Photo: AFP
Demonstrators raise placards bearing pictures, during a protest in solidarity with the people of the Gaza Strip and Palestinian detainees, in the occupied-West Bank city of Ramallah on August 3, 2025. Photo: AFP

RAMALLAH: Thousands of Palestinians protested in the occupied West Bank’s major cities Sunday against the war in Gaza and in support of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

One of the largest marches took place in Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority located just north of Jerusalem, with hundreds gathering at the main square, waving Palestinian flags.

Many protesters carried photos of Palestinians killed or imprisoned by Israel, as well as photos depicting the hunger crisis unfolding in the Gaza Strip, where UN-backed experts have warned that a “famine is unfolding”.

“My son is in (Israel’s) Megido prison and he suffers from many things, such as the lack of medicine the lack of food,” Rula Ghanem, a Palestinian academic and writer who took part in the march, told AFP.

She told AFP that her son had lost 10 kilograms and suffered from scabies in jail.

US envoy tells Israeli hostage families he is working on plan to end Gaza War

The number of Palestinians jailed by Israel skyrocketed after the start of the war in Gaza, some for violent acts, but some also for posting political statements on social media, the Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs says.

The commission’s spokesman Thaer Shriteh told AFP: “The international community is a partner in all this suffering, as long as it does not intervene quickly to save the Palestinian people and save the prisoners inside the prisons and detention centre.”

A group of protesters dressed as skeletons and carried dolls around to symbolise the Gaza war’s dire effect on children, who are most at risk of malnutrition.

Israel has heavily restricted the entry of aid into Gaza, which was already under blockade for 15 years before the war began.

UN agencies, humanitarian groups and analysts say that much of the trickle of food aid that Israel allows in is looted or diverted in chaotic circumstances.

“We hope that our stand today will have an impact in supporting our people in Gaza and the hungry children in Gaza,” said 39-year-old Tagreed Ziada, one of the protesters at the Ramallah march.

Protests were held Sunday in other major Palestinian cities such as Nablus in the north and Hebron in the south, with many government employees receiving a day off to attend the demonstrations.

While there have been somewhat regular demonstrations against the war in Gaza, they are rarely coordinated across various cities in the West Bank.

Gaza West Bank Hamas Gaza Strip Gaza City Gaza health ministry Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Gaza aid Gaza war Israel Gaza war humanitarian crisis in Gaza Gaza genocide Israel Hamas ceasefire Gaza truce talks Israel attacks on Gaza Gaza Civil Defence US Hamas talks Gaza food crisis Gaza food Gaza casefire

Comments

200 characters

Palestinians across West Bank protest Gaza war

Iran seeks to boost trade to $10bn level

‘KE Retail Sukuk’ launched

PMD forecasts widespread rains across Pakistan from August 4 to 7

Implementation progress declines: Sindh solar project faces setbacks

Pakistan to dispatch 17th consignment of relief goods for Gaza, Palestine today

Thousands join pro-Palestinian march over Sydney Harbour Bridge

Russian missile attack injures seven in Mykolaiv, Ukraine says

Gohar Ejaz praises trade deal with US

PCB imposes ‘blanket ban’ on future participation in WCL

China and Russia start joint drills in Sea of Japan

Read more stories