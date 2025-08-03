BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
World

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2025 12:06pm

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck Russia’s Kuril Islands on Sunday day, the German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The agency initially had pegged the earthquake at 6.35 magnitude, with a 10-km (6.2-mile) depth.

Kamchatka quake may have caused volcano’s eruption after 600 years, Russia says

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was at a magnitude of 7. The Pacific Tsunami Warning System, which also gauged the quake at 7.0, said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

