Last-ball hero Holder lifts West Indies over Pakistan in T20

AFP Published 03 Aug, 2025 11:45am
MIAMI: Jason Holder smashed a four on the final ball to give West Indies a dramatic two-wicket victory over Pakistan on Saturday, liting the hosts level in their T20 international series.

On the same night he took four wickets to reach a West Indies T20I record 81 for his career – breaking Dwayne Bravo’s old mark of 78 – Holder went 16 not out and West Indies ended a horrid losing streak with zero balls to spare.

Pakistan, which won Thursday’s opener by 14 runs, will try to bounce back in Sunday’s series-deciding T20 match under the lights at Lauderhill, Florida.

West Indies, set 134 to win, was on the brink of a seventh consecutive T20 defeat after having been swept 5-0 last month by visiting Australia.

Pakistan inflict more T20 misery on West Indies

Gudakesh Motie led West Indies with 28 runs but went down on the first ball of the 17th over, run out by Mohammed Haris with the hosts on 96 for six.

Haris caught Keacy Carty for a duck three balls later but Holder swatted a six to end the 18th over, West Indies still needing 24 to win.

Romario Shepherd smashed a six and a four off Hasan Ali in the 19th over to leave West Indies on 126 for seven entering the final over.

Shaheen Shah Afridi allowed Holder a run but then took Shepherd’s wicket lbw for 15. He allowed newcomer Shamar Joseph a run that pulled West Indies within six runs with three balls remaining.

Holder and Joseph each struck for singles and Afridi went wide to Holder, leaving West Indies three runs shy for the final delivery, setting the stage for Holder’s heroics.

Pakistan won the toss and batted first, going 133 for nine.

Hasan Nawaz led Pakistan on 40 with four sixes and a four while captain Salman Agha added 38 on one six and three fours.

