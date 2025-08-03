Ukraine’s drone attack sparks fire at oil depot in Russia’s Sochi, governor says

More than 120 firefighters were trying to extinguish a blaze at an oil depot in the Russian city of Sochi that was sparked by a Ukrainian drone attack, regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said early on Sunday on the Telegram messaging app.

In the Krasnodar region on the Black Sea where Sochi is located, a fuel tank with a capacity of 2,000 cubic metres (70,000 cubic feet) was on fire, Russia’s RIA news agency reported, citing emergency officials.

The Russian defence ministry said in its daily morning report on Telegram that its air defence units destroyed 93 Ukrainian drones overnight, including one over the Krasnodar region and 60 over the waters of the Black Sea.

The ministry reports only how many drones its units destroy, not how many Ukraine launched.

Rosaviatsia, Russia’s civil aviation authority, temporarily halted flights at Sochi’s airport to ensure air safety before saying on Telegram that flights resumed as of 0200 GMT on Sunday.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

The attack, which Kondratyev said was in the Adler district of the coastal resort city, would be Ukraine’s latest on infrastructure inside Russia that Kyiv deems key to Moscow’s war efforts.

A woman was killed in the Adler district in a Ukrainian drone attack late last month, but attacks on Sochi, which hosted the 2014 Olympic Winter Games, have been infrequent in the war that Russia launched in February 2022.

Ukrainian drone strikes kill 3 in Russia

The Krasnodar region is home to the Ilsky refinery near the city of Krasnodar, among the largest in southern Russia and a frequent target of Ukraine’s drone attacks.

Also on Sunday, the governor of Voronezh region in southern Russia said four people were injured in a Ukrainian drone strike that caused several fires, while Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv, according to the military administration of the Ukrainian capital.

The Russian defence ministry said that its units destroyed 18 Ukrainian drones over the Voronezh region that borders Ukraine.