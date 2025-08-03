BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
Implementation progress declines: Sindh solar project faces setbacks

Tahir Amin Published 03 Aug, 2025 02:55am

ISLAMABAD: Overall, the implementation progress under the Sindh solar project has declined compared to the last two supervisions and will unlikely be completed by the project closing date.

Official documents revealed that the bank has disbursed $92.6 million of the revised total $95.09 million (original $100 million) so far and the overall implementation progress remains moderately unsatisfactory.

The project was approved by the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors on June 14, 2018, and became effective on January 9, 2019. The original closing date was 29 September 2023, which has been revised to 31 July 2025.

Solar energy and housing projects: Panel assails Sindh govt for ‘mismanagement’

Documents noted that overall, implementation progress under the Sindh Solar project has declined compared to the last two supervision missions in January and April 2025. The PMU has committed all available project funds and disbursed around 95 per cent of the allocation, with plans to reach 100 per cent by the project’s closing date. However, progress under each component of the project is lagging and will unlikely be completed by the project closing date. To conclude the project, the Government of Sindh (GoS) and PMU will prepare and submit a Post-Closure Action Plan, with GoS providing funding, and the PMU to remain operational to complete all post-closure actions.

