Deportation of illegal immigrants begins

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has begun the deportation process for illegal foreign nationals, including Afghan citizens holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, according to an official notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The notification adds that the government has invoked provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946, specifically Section 14-B, to implement the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan, which has been formally approved by the federal cabinet. “It is expedient to implement the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan repatriation in respect of PoR card holders whose legal status has lapsed. Their continued stay in the country is now illegal,” the notification reads.

The government directed concerned authorities including the district administration, police, prosecution and jail administration to take appropriate measures for the arrest, detention- whether in jails or other suitable premises- and repatriation of all such illegal foreigners. Now; therefore, the federal government is pleased to invoke the provisions of sub-sections (1), (2) (c), (2) (e) (i) and (2) (g) of section 3 of the Foreigners Act, 1946 (XXXI of 1946), in relation to PoR card holders forthwith, it says.

It says that the government is further pleased to accord its consent to, and to order, the repatriation of all such foreigners who are under trial or undergoing sentence under Section 14B of the Foreigners Act, 1946 (XXXI of 1946): Provided that no such foreigner shall be repatriated who is under trial for, or undergoing sentence in respect of, any offence other than an offence specified under the said Act, it says.

