Pakistan Print 2025-08-03

COAS witnesses induction of attack helicopter

Recorder Report Published 03 Aug, 2025 02:55am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited Multan Garrison where he was briefed on the operational preparedness and training activities of the formation at Corps Headquarters.

Expressing satisfaction over the high standards of readiness, the Army Chief reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s steadfast commitment to defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity. During his visit, the COAS also interacted with members of academia and civil society in an interactive session. He emphasised the importance of national unity, civil-military harmony, and adopting a whole-of-nation approach to effectively counter hybrid threats and promote societal cohesion.

A major highlight of the visit was the induction ceremony of the Z-10ME attack helicopter into Pakistan Army Aviation. This advanced, all-weather platform is equipped with cutting-edge radar and electronic warfare systems, capable of executing precision strikes day and night. Its inclusion significantly boosts the Army’s ability to neutralise diverse aerial and ground threats.

Later, the COAS witnessed a live firepower demonstration of the newly inducted Z-10ME helicopters at the Muzaffargarh Field Firing Ranges. The exercise showcased the helicopter’s lethality and the Army’s enhanced integrated battlefield capabilities.

Interacting with troops, the COAS praised their high morale, professionalism, and combat readiness. He lauded their successful demonstration of combined arms tactics, reinforcing the Army’s resolve to retain a strategic edge in modern warfare.

Earlier, on his arrival at Multan Garrison, the COAS was warmly received by the Corps Commander Multan.

