UK defends new online safety law after X criticism

LONDON: The UK government on Saturday defended a new online safety law following harsh criticism from social network X, saying it was “demonstrably false” that it “compromises free speech”.

Under the law, which took effect on July 25, online platforms must take steps to prevent children accessing harmful content such as pornography.

But X said Friday that “the act’s laudable intentions are at risk of being overshadowed by the breadth of its regulatory reach. “Without a more balanced, collaborative approach, free speech will suffer,” added the platform, formerly known as Twitter, saying regulators had taken a “heavy-handed approach”.

“When lawmakers approved these measures, they made a conscientious decision to increase censorship in the name of ‘online safety’,” added the platform, owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

The government countered that it was “demonstrably false that the Online Safety Act compromises free speech.

“As well as legal duties to keep children safe, the very same law places clear and unequivocal duties on platforms to protect freedom of expression,” said a spokesperson.