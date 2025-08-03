e-GST invoices: FBR extends registration deadline till 10th

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for all public companies and importers for sales tax registration up to August 10, 2025 for integration with the board’s system to issue electronic sales tax invoices.

The other categories of registered persons (who are not falling under the categories of turnover basis) would be required to be registered by November 10, 2025.

The deadline for sales tax registration of non-corporate taxpayers including individuals has been extended by November 10, 2025.

The FBR has specified separate deadlines for registration, testing of system and date for issuance of electronic invoices. The FBR has divided companies based on their annual turnover for the purpose of integration.

According to an SRO1413(I)/2025 issued by the FBR on Friday, the FBR has directed that all sales tax registered persons specified shall complete the registration and testing for integration of their hardware and software with the Board’s computerized system through a licensed integrator or PRAL and shall issue electronic invoices, not later than the respective dates specified.

The FBR has superseded notification No SRO 709(l)12025, dated the 22nd April2025.

Under the new deadlines, the date for testing of system for all public companies has been set August 25, 2025 and date for issuance of electronic invoices is September 1, 2025.

All companies with turnover exceeding Rs1 billion declared in sales tax return for the last 12 months, would be required to be registered by August 10, 2025. The date for testing of system for these companies is August 25, 2025 and date for issuance of electronic invoices is September 1, 2025.

In case of importers, they would be required to be registered by August 10, 2025. The date for testing of system for importers is August 25, 2025 and date for issuance of electronic invoices is September 1, 2025.

All companies with turnover exceeding Rs100 million but not exceeding Rs1billion declared in sales tax returns for the last 12 months, would obtain registration by September 10, 2025. The date for testing of system for importers is September 30, 2025 and date for issuance of electronic invoices is October 1, 2025.

All companies with turnover not exceeding Rs100 million declared in sales tax returns for the last 12 months, would obtain registration by October 10, 2025. The date for testing of system for importers is October 30, 2025 and date for issuance of electronic invoices is November 1, 2025.

All individuals and association of persons with turnover exceeding100 million rupees declared in sales tax returns for the last 12 months, would be required to be registered by September 10, 2025. The date for testing of system for importers is September 30, 2025 and date for issuance of electronic invoices is October 1, 2025.

The other categories of registered persons would be required to be registered by November 10, 2025. The date for testing of system is November 30, 2025 and date for issuance of electronic invoices is December 1, 2025.

