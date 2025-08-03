Five children killed, 13 hurt in Lakki Marwat mortar shell explosion

LAKKI MARWAT: At least five children were killed and 13 others injured in an explosion caused by a mortar shell in the Surband Langar Khel area of Lakki Marwat district on Saturday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Nazir Khan, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Saddar police station when a group of children discovered an old mortar shell lying outside the village. Unaware of its danger, they brought it home where it exploded while they were playing.

The blast killed four girls and a boy on the spot, all of whom were between the ages of six and 12.

Thirteen members of the same household, including women and men, sustained injuries of varying degrees and were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, Rescue officials confirmed.

Rescue 1122 teams swiftly responded, transferring the injured and deceased to a local hospital for treatment and medico-legal formalities.

District Police Officer (DPO) Lakki Marwat and other law enforcement personnel reached the site soon after the explosion and cordoned off the area.

Bomb disposal experts have also been called in to search for any additional unexploded ordnance.

Earlier, security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by Indian-sponsored militant group Fitna Al-Khawarij near the Pak-Afghan border, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, Indian-backed Fitna Al-Khwarij was killed during a decisive operation in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan.

The security forces also recovered a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials. The military’s swift response has once again demonstrated its readiness and resolve to counter cross-border terrorism. The statement reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to eliminating Indian-sponsored terrorism and highlighted that security forces remain fully prepared to confront any threats along the border.

ISPR also called upon the interim Afghan government to prevent the use of Afghan soil for launching terrorist attacks against Pakistan, particularly by foreign-sponsored proxies.