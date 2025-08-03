IK’s son says only Trump can make a difference

LONDON: Kasim Khan, the son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has said that US President Donald Trump is the only world leader who can make a difference in his father’s case and help secure his release.

Kasim Khan and his brother Suleman Khan gave an exclusive interview to British journalist Piers Morgan.

During the interview, Kasim Khan stated that he had also met Trump’s close aide Richard Grenell, who has been active on social media for Imran Khan’s release, to discuss cases against his father.

It may be recalled that 26-year-old Kasim and 28-year-old Sulaiman publicly spoke out for the first time against their father’s imprisonment in May this year.

Responding to questions, Kasim Khan said, “We know that our father and President Trump had a cordial relationship in the past. When both were in power, they had great conversations and both respected each other.” He further said that if Trump issues a statement or contacts the Pakistani establishment at some level, it could play a significant role in Imran Khan’s release.

Kasim Khan said it has been three years since he last met his father, adding he has not spoken to him for the past four months.