BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
DCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 172.09 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.31%)
FCCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 153.62 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (4.71%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
MLCF 82.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.67%)
NBP 126.68 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.33%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.78 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (7.05%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.19%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 123.46 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.66%)
SSGC 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-03

IK’s son says only Trump can make a difference

NNI Published 03 Aug, 2025 02:55am

LONDON: Kasim Khan, the son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has said that US President Donald Trump is the only world leader who can make a difference in his father’s case and help secure his release.

Kasim Khan and his brother Suleman Khan gave an exclusive interview to British journalist Piers Morgan.

During the interview, Kasim Khan stated that he had also met Trump’s close aide Richard Grenell, who has been active on social media for Imran Khan’s release, to discuss cases against his father.

It may be recalled that 26-year-old Kasim and 28-year-old Sulaiman publicly spoke out for the first time against their father’s imprisonment in May this year.

Responding to questions, Kasim Khan said, “We know that our father and President Trump had a cordial relationship in the past. When both were in power, they had great conversations and both respected each other.” He further said that if Trump issues a statement or contacts the Pakistani establishment at some level, it could play a significant role in Imran Khan’s release.

Kasim Khan said it has been three years since he last met his father, adding he has not spoken to him for the past four months.

