Replicas of ‘Fasting Buddha’ gifted to Thailand, Vietnam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has gifted replicas of Fasting Buddha to Thailand and Vietnam to strengthen cultural ties and promote religious tourism, said Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan in two separate statements.

In a gesture to celebrate shared heritage and deepen bilateral relations, Pakistan presented a meticulously crafted replica of the Fasting Buddha sculpture to Thailand on July 31, 2025, at the National Museum in Bangkok. The ceremony, titled “A Spiritual Journey from Gandhara to ASEAN: Celebrating Shared Heritage and Religious Tourism,” highlighted the centuries-old connection between Pakistan’s Gandhara civilization and the ASEAN region, where Buddhism thrived.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Thailand, Rukhsana Afzaal, presented the replica to Director General of Thailand’s Fine Arts Department, Phanomboot Chantrachoti.

Attendees included Thai officials, diplomats, UN representatives, civil society, academics, and media, the spokesperson added.

Director General Chantrachoti expressed gratitude, noting the gift as a symbol of enduring diplomatic and cultural ties, reflecting shared Gandharan and Buddhist heritage. He emphasized its potential to foster collaboration through exhibitions and cultural initiatives.

Ambassador Afzaal highlighted the replica, crafted by Pakistani artist Jamil Kakar, as a testament to Pakistan’s Gandhara legacy, cantered in ancient Taxila, and its role in Buddhist civilization. She underscored its significance in strengthening Pakistan-Thailand friendship and promoting cultural exchanges under Pakistan’s long-standing ASEAN partnership.

Executive Director at the Centre for Cultural Development, Islamabad, Dr Nadeem Omar Tarrar, emphasised the sculpture’s spiritual and artistic significance, blending Greco-Roman and Gandharan styles, and its potential to enhance Pakistan-Southeast Asia ties.

The ceremony featured a photographic exhibition of Gandhara artifacts and Buddhist sites in Pakistan by renowned photographer David Chi Lau. Pakistan, a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN for over three decades, continues to strengthen political, economic, and cultural ties, with this gesture reinforcing cultural connections and people-to-people exchanges.

Furthermore, the FO spokesperson remarked, a meticulously crafted replica of the revered Fasting Buddha, an iconic Gandhara-era masterpiece dating back to the 2nd century, was formally handed over to Bai Dinh Pagoda, Vietnam’s largest Buddhist temple, by Ambassador of Pakistan, Kohdayar Marri, in a landmark event symbolising cultural and spiritual solidarity between Pakistan and Vietnam.

The original Fasting Siddhartha statue, discovered in Sikri, Pakistan, and housed in Lahore Museum, depicts Prince Siddhartha’s profound austerity in pursuit of enlightenment. The replica, gifted by the Government of Pakistan, embodies values of discipline, resilience, and interfaith harmony.

The event commenced with sacred prayers led by the Secretary General of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, Most Venerable Thich Duc Thien, who blessed the statue at the Pakistani Embassy before its journey to Ninh Binh. At Bai Dinh Pagoda, the statue was received by Most Venerable Thich Minh Quang in a traditional Buddhist ritual, attended by senior Vietnamese officials, religious leaders, and dignitaries.

Ambassador Kohdayar Marri emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to preserving Buddhist heritage and fostering intercultural dialogue. “This gift reflects Pakistan’s rich heritage, respect for all faiths and our shared vision of peace. Tolerance and respect is the essence of Islam, and such exchanges reinforce diplomacy and harmony,” he stated.

Thich Minh Quang hailed the gesture as a beacon of inter-religious goodwill, promoting mutual understanding between Pakistan and Vietnam.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025