Pakistan Print 2025-08-03

Another spell of widespread rains likely

Recorder Report Published 03 Aug, 2025 02:55am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast another spell of widespread rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms across the country in the coming week, triggered by intensifying monsoon currents and an incoming westerly wave.

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre, weak monsoon currents are already affecting upper and central regions, and are expected to gain strength from 4 August. A strengthening westerly wave is also expected to impact weather patterns starting 5 August, setting the stage for heavy rainfall, localized flooding, and potential disruptions in various regions.

In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, rain with wind and thunderstorms is predicted from 4 to 7 August. Areas such as Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, and Mirpur may receive isolated heavy downpours. Gilgit-Baltistan, including Skardu, Hunza, and Diamir, is also bracing for intermittent spells of rainfall with occasional intense bursts.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to witness a similar pattern. From Chitral to Dera Ismail Khan, intermittent heavy rain with wind and thunder is likely through 4 to 7 August. The weather department warns of flash floods in hilly regions including Swat, Shangla, and Kohistan.

In Punjab and the capital, Islamabad, residents should prepare for intense weather activity.

