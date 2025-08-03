BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
DCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 172.09 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.31%)
FCCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 153.62 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (4.71%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
MLCF 82.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.67%)
NBP 126.68 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.33%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.78 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (7.05%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.19%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 123.46 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.66%)
SSGC 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-03

PCDMA warns ‘Abrupt rollout of FBR’s new e-invoicing disastrous for SMEs’

Recorder Report Published 03 Aug, 2025 02:55am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) has warned that the abrupt rollout of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) new e-invoicing system, set to take effect from August 1, 2025, could prove disastrous for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) due to a lack of preparation and consultation with stakeholders.

Terming the move unfeasible and poorly timed, PCDMA Chairman Salim Valimuhammad urged the FBR to delay implementation, arguing that most traders lack the technical infrastructure, training, and resources necessary to comply with the new digital requirements.

PCDMA Chairman labelled the sudden implementation as “unjust and disastrous” for businesses, particularly Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). He criticized the FBR for rolling out the system without conducting awareness campaigns, training programmes, or seminars to equip taxpayers for compliance.

“The FBR’s schedule is completely detached from ground realities,” Valimuhammad said. “Most taxpayers lack the IT infrastructure, technical expertise, and even stable electricity needed to adopt this system.”

He highlighted that small traders, in particular, are ill-equipped to register, issue vouchers, and generate e-invoices overnight without proper guidance.

The PCDMA chairman also pointed out the absence of stakeholder consultation prior to the issuance of the SRO 1413 (l)12O25.

He noted that many businesses have sought a 60-day extension to prepare for the transition, but the FBR has yet to provide a clear roadmap.

Valimuhammad proposed a phased implementation, starting with public limited companies, followed by a performance review before extending the policy to smaller businesses.

“If the e-invoicing system hasn’t been fully successful for companies with turnovers exceeding one billion rupees, how can it be imposed on small traders with even fewer resources?” he questioned.

Expressing willingness to cooperate, Valimuhammad offered PCDMA’s support for industry-wide training.

“If we are educated on this system, we will ensure all our members are trained. I am ready to learn even at this stage in my life, but we must be taught first,” he said.

The PCDMA chairman urged the FBR chairman to defer the e-invoicing mandate until comprehensive training and awareness initiatives are in place, warning that the current approach risks disrupting business operations across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR PCDMA

Comments

200 characters

PCDMA warns ‘Abrupt rollout of FBR’s new e-invoicing disastrous for SMEs’

‘KE Retail Sukuk’ launched

Implementation progress declines: Sindh solar project faces setbacks

Gohar Ejaz praises trade deal with US

Costly interest rates for TCP loans irk MoF

Re-appropriation, funds allocation strategy notified: No supplementary grant for unbudgeted spending: FD

Communication ministry & NHA projects: FY25 audit uncovers over Rs5.29bn malfeasance

SRO 1359(I)/2025: FBR amendments irk Pakistan Textile Council

Review of arrest cases: FBR sets up 2 ‘grievance redressal committees’

Govt creating visa hurdles to IK’s sons: PTI

Closure of industrial, commercial establishments: Sindh govt, not labour court, has jurisdiction to decide cases: SC

Read more stories