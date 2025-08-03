BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
Naya Nazimabad kicks off Jashn-e-Marka-e-Haq, Azadi celebrations

Recorder Report Published 03 Aug, 2025 02:55am

KARACHI: Naya Nazimabad has all set to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day with great enthusiasm titled ‘Jashn-e-Marka-e-Haq’.

Addressing a press conference President Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Muhammad Talha said that a host of engaging events and patriotic festivities will take place across the community from August 5th to August 14th, bringing residents together in the true spirit of unity and national pride.

On the occasion, Additional Commissioner Zahid Khan, Head of sports Asif Khan, Raheel and others were also present.

Arif Habib, Chairman of Naya Nazimabad in his message said that, more than just festivities, these events reflect Naya Nazimabad’s commitment to building a connected, patriotic, and inclusive community. By creating shared experiences, the initiative aims to deepen the appreciation of Pakistan’s heritage and reinforce hope for a brighter future. “We are proud to host this annual celebration and share it with both our residents and the wider community,” he said.

He said that Independence Day is a time to reflect, come together, and celebrate what unites us. “At Naya Nazimabad, we take pride in fostering that sense of belonging and community spirit,” he added.

Adding to the festive charm, the entire community will be beautifully illuminated with themed lighting, creating a joyous and uplifting environment for residents and visitors alike.

Naya Nazimabad is Karachi’s largest master-planned, gated residential community. Talha said that in the wake of the recent war with India, the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their valiant Armed Forces, united in resolve and spirit. “This year, Independence Day is not just a celebration - it’s a powerful expression of resilience, and national pride, held under the resounding banner of Jashn-e-Marka-e-Haq,” he added.

He said that the celebrations will begin with an exciting line-up of sporting tournaments, including cricket, tennis, football, futsal, and swimming - encouraging healthy competition and community participation.

