Aleema’s ‘conflicting’ statements reflect habitual dishonesty: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has strongly criticized Aleema Khan for her contradictory statements regarding her nephews, Qasim and Salman.

“Just like her brother, Aleema Khan seems to have developed a habit of constant lying,” Azma Bokhari stated.

She pointed out the inconsistency in Aleema’s public remarks: “One moment she says Qasim and Salman are coming to Pakistan, the next she says they’re not. Sometimes, the excuse is that their mother didn’t permit them, other times it’s about visa issues. At one point she claims they are Pakistani citizens under NICOP, then in the same breath talks about applying for visas.”

Azma Bokhari questioned, “Has anyone even bothered to ask their parents if they are willing to let the boys come to Pakistan?”

She further stated, “If Qasim and Salman genuinely wish to meet their father, they are welcome. No one will stop them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025