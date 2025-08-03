PSMA condemns FBR’s SRO 1413(I)/2025 implementation decision

LAHORE: The Pakistan Steel Melters Association (PSMA) strongly condemns the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) decision to implement SRO 1413(I)/2025, dated August 1, 2025, without ensuring the registration of the entire supply chain, including scrap dealers and steel product vendors, for tax purposes. This move will have far-reaching consequences for the steel melting industry.

The Association has highlighted key concerns that the lack of comprehensive registration of scrap dealers and steel product vendors will create significant challenges for steel melters in complying with the new regulations. Without such entities proper registration with FBR, issuing electronic invoices will become nearly impossible, disrupting business operations and leading to potential penalties and fines. Implementing the SRO without addressing registration issues may lead to supply chain disruptions, impacting the steel industry’s overall performance and the economy.

We urge the FBR to reconsider the implementation timeline and prioritize the registration of all entities in the supply chain. Without this, the steel melting industry will face significant challenges in complying with the new regulations. We request the FBR to engage with industry stakeholders to address concerns and provide necessary support for smooth implementation.

