Pakistan Print 2025-08-03

Project on nutrition-specific curricular reforms launched

Muhammad Saleem Published 03 Aug, 2025 02:55am

LAHORE: To address the growing concern of malnutrition in Punjab, the University of Health Sciences (UHS), UNICEF Pakistan and the Government of Punjab have jointly launched a project focused on nutrition-specific curricular reforms and capacity building for healthcare professionals across the province.

The initiative titled “Nutrition-Specific Curricular Reforms and Capacity Development for Healthcare Professionals of Punjab,” aims to revise and harmonize undergraduate and postgraduate nutrition curricula offered by UHS-affiliated institutions. A formal agreement to this effect will be signed soon between UNICEF and Punjab government. Project duration is two and a half year.

In this regard, a meeting of the core committee to outline the project’s framework was held at UHS. It was chaired by vice-chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore and attended by UNICEF Punjab’s Nutrition Specialist Ms Najma Ayub, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Nadia Naseem, Head of UHS Medical Education Department Prof Sumaira Ehsan, Director International Linkages Dr. Midhat Salman and other senior faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Rathore emphasized the importance of the project. “This collaboration is a milestone in addressing the critical issue of malnutrition. By equipping healthcare professionals with updated knowledge and practical skills, we can create a lasting impact on community health,” he remarked.

The project seeks to make nutrition a mandatory component in undergraduate programs of medicine, dentistry, nursing, and allied health sciences. It also plans to incorporate Early Childhood Development (ECD) training and develop a cadre of master trainers with specialized knowledge in nutrition.

As part of the project, a series of workshops, seminars, and practical training sessions will be held for the faculty of health institutions. These will cover key areas such as breastfeeding promotion, complementary feeding practices, emergency nutrition response, and community-level management of severe malnutrition.

Prof Rathore outlined a comprehensive roadmap: the first step involves convening subject matter experts to assess existing curricula, identify gaps and areas for improvement, select appropriate content, and develop a robust curriculum framework. Following this, curriculum implementation workshops will be held in six major cities across Punjab, aimed at training 150 master trainers who will cascade nutrition specific instruction across UHS?affiliated institutions.

Ms Najma Ayub underscored UNICEF’s commitment to the cause, stating that the project represents a multi-sectoral approach to tackling malnutrition. Through education, training, and awareness, we aim to achieve sustainable improvements in public health”, she added.

Prof Rathore shared that the existing curricular structure had been presented and discussions will be held on aligning it with UNICEF’s standards and international best practices. He said a comprehensive report would be submitted to UNICEF in September.

The project is closely aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 2, which aims to end all forms of malnutrition by 2030. The UHS and UNICEF will jointly monitor implementation progress through regular reviews and third-party evaluations to ensure accountability and impact.

