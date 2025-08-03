Shaheens’ camp starts today; departure to Australia on 8th

LAHORE: Pakistan Shaheens will undergo a five-day camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore from today, ahead of their departure to Australia on 8th August to participate in the Top End T20 Series.

The 11-team T20 tournament will be played in Darwin from August 14 to 24, with the Shaheens set to open their campaign against Bangladesh ‘A’ at the TIO Stadium. The first ball will be bowled at 7pm local time.

Shaheens’ players will assemble in Lahore on Saturday evening and will take part in fielding and net sessions on 3rd and 4th August. They will then feature in scenario-based matches at the Gaddafi Stadium on 5 and 6 August. On the final day of the camp, Thursday, 7th August, training session will be held at the National Cricket Academy.

Among the 15 players, Faisal Akram, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Shahid Aziz, and Ubaid Shah are currently touring England with Pakistan Shaheens and will return to Lahore following the conclusion of the tour to join the T20 squad on 7th August.

15-member squad: Muhammad Irfan Khan (captain), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicket-keeper), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah and Yasir Khan

Team management:

Ghulam Ali (head coach), Sami Ullah Niazi (bowling coach), Mansoor Amjad (fielding coach), Muhammad Ibrahim (analyst) and Muhammad Aleem (physio)

Pakistan Shaheens fixtures:

14 Aug – vs Bangladesh ‘A’, TIO Stadium (7pm local time);

16 Aug – vs Scorchers, TIO Stadium (4pm local time);

18 Aug – vs Renegades, TIO Stadium (6pm local time);

19 Aug – vs Kingsmen, DXC Arena (1pm local time);

20 Aug – vs Strikers, DXC Arena (7pm local time);

22 Aug – vs Nepal, DXC Arena (7pm local time) and

24 Aug – Semi-finals and final.

