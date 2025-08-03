Murad celebrates 75 years of PFUJ’s struggle

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressed the distinguished gathering at the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists’ (PFUJ) Platinum Jubilee celebration, honouring the organisation’s 75 years of unwavering commitment to press freedom.

In his speech, he reaffirmed the historical significance of journalist unions in Pakistan, tracing their roots back to the establishment of the Sindh Union of Journalists in 1948 and underscoring the pivotal role they have played in advocating for the rights of journalists throughout the nation’s tumultuous political history.

During his address, CM Shah praised the contributions of the late former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who bravely stood against authoritarianism, and acknowledged the sacrifices made by journalists in the face of oppression. He highlighted the struggles faced by media professionals in contemporary times, including economic hardships and delayed salaries, urging for immediate reforms to protect journalists’ rights and enhance their working conditions.

Shah noted, “Today’s journalist faces a severe economic and professional crisis. Media organisations are under immense financial pressure, and many journalists go months without their salaries. When a journalist struggles to provide for their family, how can they raise their voice against injustice?”

The CM also paid tribute to the late Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who was a steadfast advocate for press freedom. He recalled how she took concrete steps to address journalists’ housing issues and led protests for media rights, reinforcing the PPP’s commitment to supporting journalists at all costs. He stated, “Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was the first national leader to take the journalists’ housing problems seriously and acted decisively to find solutions. Her legacy is a testament to the importance of a free press in a democratic society.”

Additionally, the Chief Minister highlighted the current efforts of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who continues to advocate for media rights and the welfare of journalists. “Under Chairman Bilawal’s leadership, we are committed to taking practical measures that prioritise the well-being of journalists and ensure the financial independence of media houses,” he said. “A strong, independent, and free press is crucial for a robust, sovereign, and democratic Pakistan.”

