BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
DCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 172.09 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.31%)
FCCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 153.62 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (4.71%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
MLCF 82.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.67%)
NBP 126.68 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.33%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.78 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (7.05%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.19%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 123.46 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.66%)
SSGC 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-03

Moderate quake jolts parts of country

INP Published 03 Aug, 2025 02:55am

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted parts of Pakistan in the wee hours of Saturday.

The tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Haripur, Shangla, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Dir, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Kasur, Kahota, and several other cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The earthquake also jolted different cities of Azad Kashmir.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the country due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, at a depth of 102 kilometres.

earthquake

Comments

200 characters

Moderate quake jolts parts of country

‘KE Retail Sukuk’ launched

Implementation progress declines: Sindh solar project faces setbacks

Gohar Ejaz praises trade deal with US

Costly interest rates for TCP loans irk MoF

Re-appropriation, funds allocation strategy notified: No supplementary grant for unbudgeted spending: FD

Communication ministry & NHA projects: FY25 audit uncovers over Rs5.29bn malfeasance

SRO 1359(I)/2025: FBR amendments irk Pakistan Textile Council

Review of arrest cases: FBR sets up 2 ‘grievance redressal committees’

Govt creating visa hurdles to IK’s sons: PTI

Closure of industrial, commercial establishments: Sindh govt, not labour court, has jurisdiction to decide cases: SC

Read more stories