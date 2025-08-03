Moderate quake jolts parts of country

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted parts of Pakistan in the wee hours of Saturday.

The tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Haripur, Shangla, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Dir, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Kasur, Kahota, and several other cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The earthquake also jolted different cities of Azad Kashmir.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the country due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, at a depth of 102 kilometres.